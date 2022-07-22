As President Donald Trump makes plans for a potential 2024 campaign and second administration, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were once top advisors, are reportedly out of Trump’s inner circle and have been replaced by figures including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Jonathan Swan of Axios published an extensive report revealing Trump and his allies are already planning a potential 2025 administration.

“Trump has reduced his circle of advisers and expunged nearly every former aide who refused to embrace his view that the 2020 election was ‘stolen,'” Swan reported.

Jared and Ivanka, who moved to Florida after leaving the Trump White House, are “no longer involved in Trump’s political operation.”

Earlier this year, in testimony to the January 6 Committee, Ivanka said she accepted former Attorney General Bill Barr’s conclusion that claims of election fraud were “bullshit,” prompting an angry response from her father on TruthSocial, in which he coldly referred to her by her full name and claimed she had “long been checked out.”

Kushner also reportedly pulled back from Trump in the aftermath of the election and privately doubted his claims that the election was stolen.

Meanwhile, Trump has turned to figures such as Mike Lindell, who has fiercely defended Trump’s election fraud lies and spent more than $30 million of his own money to that end. Swan reported that Mike Lindell and the president speak often. He also still relies on his son, Donald Trump Jr, and other figures that were loyal to him after the election, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

During the administration, Ivanka and Jared were among Trump’s most trusted advisors. Ivanka was a full-time advisor to the president for most of the administration, and frequently campaigned for her father in 2016. Kushner had a significant role in the White House as well, taking responsibility for much of the White House’s diplomacy in the Middle East, despite not having any specific position or qualifications for the job.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com