‘I’ve Already Spoken To This Twice!’ Jean-Pierre Blows Off 3rd Reporter Asking About Biden Impeachment Threat

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lost patience with a right-leaning reporter after fielding several questions about the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden being floated by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

McCarthy made headlines earlier this week by saying his party’s investigation into the president and his family “is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

At Tuesday’s edition of the White House briefing, Jean-Pierre fielded several questions about McCarthy’s remarks, including with CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak. Jean-Pierre gave variations of the same answer:

Q The House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, is talking more about starting an impeachment investigation into the President. What’s your response to that?

And if he did that, would that make any kind of cooperation with the House impossible going forward?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’m not going to get into hypotheticals. I’m not going to get into what the House Republicans may or may not do.

What I can speak to is what the President is focused on. He’s focused on real priorities that the American families care about.

He’s focused on the American family, but they want to focus on his family. They can do whatever it is that they wish to do, but we’re going to stay focused. We’re going to stay steadfast.

And there are two examples of — today — of how the President is moving forward. I just talked about the mental health — the mental health event that he — that the President just had and announcing actions to expand access to mental health care and tackle this crisis, which is, as you all know, a critical part of his Unity Agenda that he’s spoken about for the past two years and will continue to do so.

And let’s not forget, earlier today, Emmett Till and what we were able to do, what the President was able to do, to make sure that there’s a monument that continues — a monument for Emmett Till and his mom to continue to — to shed light on that part of our history and to tell that story so we can move forward.

That’s going to be the pr- — that’s going to be the President’s focus.

He wants to work in a bipartisan way. He does. We have been able to do that. We have the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We have the CHIPS and Science Act. We have the PACT Act for veterans.

We have — we have found ways — I think more than 300 pieces of legislation that the President has signed in the past two years has been bipartisan. That’s what the President wants to do. That’s how he wants to move forward. And that’s going to be our focus.