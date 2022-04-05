Republican Senate Candidate J.D. Vance of Ohio dropped a peculiar political ad Tuesday in which he asked voters to ignore attacks from the left decrying them as racists. He also asked them if they “hate Mexicans.”

The gist of his message was that people who are in favor of securing the southern border should ignore vague accusations they hold prejudices against others. It is true that one’s opinion on securing a sovereign border in this country can be accompanied by name-calling.

But the ad quickly went viral over the way the Hillbilly Elegy author framed the issue.

“Are you a racist?” Vance asked to begin the 30-second spot. “Do you hate Mexicans?”

Standing before a suburban backdrop, Vance smiled as the ad transitioned to an image of an American flag flying proudly before a completed section of Trump’s border wall. Vance, who embraces the “great replacement” theory, continued,

The media calls us racist for wanting to build Trump’s wall. They censor us, but it doesn’t change the truth. Joe Biden’s opened border is killing Ohioans with more illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country. This issue is personal. I nearly lost my mother to the poison coming across our border. No child should grow up an orphan.

“Whatever they call us, we will put America first,” he concluded.

Vance was obviously attempting to use his personal experience to connect with voters. His story, which Netflix made into a film, chronicled his difficult childhood and mother who suffered from drug addiction.

It’s impossible to deny that drugs such as fentanyl torment American families nationwide. It’s also clear that many of those drugs are coming across a border which is, as Vance stated, anything but secure.

But Vance’s overall message was drowned out by the absurdity and hilarity of the ad, which looked like a spoof produced by Saturday Night Live.

Maybe that was intentional. The ad received just short of 1 million views in less than two hours.

Vance has reportedly been down in the polls in what has been a circus of a GOP primary. He is running among a crowded field of candidates who are loudly vying to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

