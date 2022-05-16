Jack Nicklaus Says Trump-Owned Course Lost PGA Major Over ‘Cancel Culture’: ‘Trump May Be a Lot of Things, But He Loves Golf’

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus blamed “cancel culture” on the PGA’s decision to relocate this year’s championship to Tulsa, Oklahoma — and away from a New Jersey course owned by former President Donald Trump.

The annual event was originally scheduled to be held at former Trump’s course in Bedminster.

Nicklaus, who holds the record for the most major wins with 18, criticized PGA CEO Seth Waugh, who pulled the rug out from under Trump days after last January’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I like Seth Waugh,” Nicklaus told Michael Bamberger of Fire Pit Collective. “Seth didn’t need this job. He took the job because he thought he could give the PGA of America some good guidance.”

Nicklaus said while Waugh is doing a good job running Golf’s covering body, the decision to pull a major from Trump was unfair.

“But this move is cancel culture,” Nicklaus said. “Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf and he loves this country. He’s a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game. What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do.”

Nicklaus endorsed Trump a week before the 2020 election.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

The PGA announced on Jan. 11 of last year the championship would be moved, just days after the Capitol was stormed by a pro-Trump mob.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson said. “It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminister would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission.’’

Waugh reference the riot when he weighed in.

“We find ourselves in a political situation, not of our making,’’ Waugh said. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission, and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

The PGA Championship will tee off in Tulsa Thursday.

