Jacob Blake has spoken out for the first time from his hospital bed since being shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Last month, Blake was shot as he approached the driver’s side of his car while his three young children sat in the back of the vehicle. Currently Blake is recovering in a hospital located in the Milwaukee area.

“I just want to say, man – a lot of young cats out there and even the older ones, older than me, it’s a lot more life to live out here man,” Blake said in a video released on Saturday. “Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something you need to move around and forward in life, can be taken from you like this, man.”

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

“And I promise you the type of shit you go through, staples, I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach, you do not want to deal with this shit, man. Twenty-four hours, every twenty-four hours it’s pain, nothing but pain,” Blake said.

He added, “It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat. Please, I’m telling you, change your lives. Stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there’s so much time that’s been wasted.”

Blake also appeared in court via a Zoom call on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal trespass, sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.

