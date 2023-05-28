Jake Tapper confronted a prominent Republican governor — who has been vocal in his criticism of former President Donald Trump — about the prospect of supporting a 2024 candidate who many pardon Trump.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper quizzed Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) — an outspoken Trump critic — about recent comments from 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis (R-FL). On Thursday, the Florida governor said he would consider pardons for those connected to the Capitol riot, including potentially Trump.

Tapper invoked a tweet from former Congresswoman Liz Cheney — who said Thursday, “any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President.”

Any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 25, 2023

“Do you agree that that’s disqualifying?” Tapper asked Sununu.

Sununu opted not to address whether he personally would consider the Florida governor’s comments disqualifying, and chose instead to focus on how Republican primary voters would classify the remarks.

“No, it’s not disqualifying,” Sununu said. “Nothing I would do, of course, but not disqualifying. Look, I think in this day and age, there’s nothing disqualifying for any candidate, unfortunately.”

Earlier in the interview, Sununu called out Trump for using the criminal indictment against him to drum up support among GOP primary voters.

“He’s playing this victim card,” Sununu said. “The media, the D.A. in New York, all of these things have kind of worked in his favor very much. Just the fact that we’re talking about Donald Trump as a victim. That’s unique in itself. But that isn’t lasting, necessarily. That doesn’t mean that the support that he has today turns into a vote nine months from now.”

