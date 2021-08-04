CNN’s Jake Tapper defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) decision to block Republicans from the committee investigating January 6, saying they were “election liars.”

He made the comments in an interview with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on CNN’s State of the Union, asking her whether she had “faith” in the two anti-Trump Republicans Pelosi selected, Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL). “I respect both of them but I do not think it was right for the speaker to decide which Republicans should be on the committee,” Collins said. “Normally, if you have a select committee, the minority leader and the speaker get to pick the members.”

Defending Pelosi’s decision to exclude appointees to the committee selected by House Republicans led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Tapper replied, “The reason she did that is because at least two of the members McCarthy picked to be on the committee are election liars — one of whom, Jim Jordan, is possibly even a material witness. He spoke with Trump that day.”

Collins didn’t defend the former president or her colleagues in the lower chamber of Congress, though she pointed out that “there were many communications with President Trump that day.”

“As you know, while I believe that the rioters are primarily responsible for what happened, there’s no doubt in my mind that President Trump helped instigate and motivate the rioters, and that’s one reason I voted to impeach him,” Collins said. “The hallmark of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. And for anyone, the rioters, the president, anyone to try to interfere with the Electoral College count is completely unacceptable.”

