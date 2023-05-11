Jake Tapper Gives Devastating Summation of Trump After Town Hall: ‘Declared War On The Truth And I’m Not Sure That He Didn’t Win’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper gave a devastating assessment of ex-President Donald Trump after the CNN town hall, one which could have as easily applied to the town hall itself.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moderated a CNN town hall with Trump at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, which quickly devolved into a chaotic spectacle that had Collins rushing to correct Trump as best she could and fighting through a blizzard of Trump patter and abuse.

Tapper anchored the postgame coverage, which was dominated by discussions of the torrent of lies that Collins tried hard to keep up with. During a broader discussion of Trump’s campaign of lies with his panel, Tapper wrapped up with an ominous summation:

TAPPER: Well, and we should just note, I mean, the context of these lies, Fox just had to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems because of all the lies that they told and they allowed to be told on their air. They have learned absolutely no lesson. One of their biggest liars as a guest during that period, Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary for Trump, was given an opportunity to fill in for the 8 p.m. host, Tucker Carlson, no longer the 8 p.m. host. She’s an election liar. It’s part of the country’s DNA now that a sizable chunk of the country believes these lies and thus are led to take actions that are anti-democracy. CORNISH: I think one thing I want to add is I also heard kind of the culmination of the last few years of undermining the idea of facts, — TAPPER: Yes. CORNISH: — information or evidence. Someone sort of throwing up their hands and saying, well, I don’t know what to believe anymore. This is really disturbing, really unfortunate, especially going into another election where people have raised concerns about artificial intelligence, the use of deep fakes, bots, all kinds of ways that you can manipulate the information, kind of infrastructure of an election using nefarious means. And we have people who feel just so disappointed and I think the Former President has done such a good job of undermining investigative branches, judicial branch. And now he’s saying, guess what, if you’re in a blue state, your juries don’t matter. TAPPER: Yeah. CORNISH: It’s very consistent, this kind of escalation towards sort of diminishing these institutions. TAPPER: He declared war on the truth, and I’m not sure that he didn’t win.

