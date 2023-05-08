Jake Tapper Lays Waste to Chinese ‘Apparatchik’ in Scorching Twitter Thread: ‘Your Government is Committing Genocide’
Jake Tapper demolished a Chinese state media journalist who decided to pick a fight with the CNN anchor over his tough coverage of China and its economic competitiveness with the United States.
The fight seemed to stem from a joint interview Tapper conducted on Sunday with House Intelligence Committee chiefs Mike Turner (R-OH) and Jim Himes (D-CT). After asking the two congressmen about international intelligence matters, Tapper turned toward domestic concerns by noting that the U.S. is getting closer to its deadline for raising the debt ceiling.
Tapper noted that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines recently predicted that Russia and China would try to take advantage of the financial upheaval that would result from a U.S. default.
“Is this a national security threat?” Tapper asked Himes. “And have any world leaders expressed concerns about it?”
This line of questioning caught the attention of Chen Weihua, the former chief Washington correspondent of China Daily, an English-language newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party. Weihua has sniped at Tapper on Twitter before, and on Sunday, he lashed out at the segment by calling the CNN anchor “a boring idiot.”
“Such a stupid McCarthyist question,” Weihua complained. “Would he also ask if China will exploit the mass shootings in the US? Or to exploit the declining CNN ratings? 😂Just fix your own mess”
Tapper took notice of this, smacking down the “CCP apparatchik” with a reminder that his question originated from Haines’ Senate testimony. He also called out the Chinese government for its brutal persecution of Uyghur Muslims.
Throughout the Uyghur genocide, Tapper has been a vocal figure in calling out China’s various human rights abuses. As such, he repudiated Weihua by crafting a thread full of CNN’s coverage on China’s authoritarianism.
“In honor of my being trolled by Chinese Communist Party apparatchik/genocide defender Chen Weihua,” said Tapper, “here are ten stories we’ve done at The Lead about the hideous human rights abuses committed by the government he works for — and more.”
Weihua chose to ignore this as he blasted, made more complaints about Tapper’s China-bashing, and retweeted shills who disparaged the U.S. in comparison with China.
Watch above via CNN.
