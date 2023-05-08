Jake Tapper Lays Waste to Chinese ‘Apparatchik’ in Scorching Twitter Thread: ‘Your Government is Committing Genocide’

Jake Tapper demolished a Chinese state media journalist who decided to pick a fight with the CNN anchor over his tough coverage of China and its economic competitiveness with the United States.

The fight seemed to stem from a joint interview Tapper conducted on Sunday with House Intelligence Committee chiefs Mike Turner (R-OH) and Jim Himes (D-CT). After asking the two congressmen about international intelligence matters, Tapper turned toward domestic concerns by noting that the U.S. is getting closer to its deadline for raising the debt ceiling.

Tapper noted that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines recently predicted that Russia and China would try to take advantage of the financial upheaval that would result from a U.S. default.

“Is this a national security threat?” Tapper asked Himes. “And have any world leaders expressed concerns about it?”

This line of questioning caught the attention of Chen Weihua, the former chief Washington correspondent of China Daily, an English-language newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party. Weihua has sniped at Tapper on Twitter before, and on Sunday, he lashed out at the segment by calling the CNN anchor “a boring idiot.”

“Such a stupid McCarthyist question,” Weihua complained. “Would he also ask if China will exploit the mass shootings in the US? Or to exploit the declining CNN ratings? 😂Just fix your own mess”

Jake Tapper is a boring idiot. He asked if China will exploit the possible US debt default. Such a stupid McCarthyist question. Would he also ask if China will exploit the mass shootings in the US? Or to exploit the declining CNN ratings? 😂Just fix your own mess. @jaketapper pic.twitter.com/qrTUOZcMLk — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 7, 2023

Tapper took notice of this, smacking down the “CCP apparatchik” with a reminder that his question originated from Haines’ Senate testimony. He also called out the Chinese government for its brutal persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

Actually, CCP apparatchik, I quoted DNI Haines's Senate testimony that Russia and China would try to exploit the chaos that would come from a U.S. default to show "we're not capable of functioning as a democracy." Your government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs,

Jake https://t.co/yf7tMsHSuq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 7, 2023

Throughout the Uyghur genocide, Tapper has been a vocal figure in calling out China’s various human rights abuses. As such, he repudiated Weihua by crafting a thread full of CNN’s coverage on China’s authoritarianism.

“In honor of my being trolled by Chinese Communist Party apparatchik/genocide defender Chen Weihua,” said Tapper, “here are ten stories we’ve done at The Lead about the hideous human rights abuses committed by the government he works for — and more.”

In honor of my being trolled by Chinese Communist Party apparatchik/genocide defender @chenweihua, here are ten stories we've done at @TheLeadCNN about the hideous human rights abuses committed by the government he works for — and more. (thread) — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 7, 2023

Weihua chose to ignore this as he blasted, made more complaints about Tapper’s China-bashing, and retweeted shills who disparaged the U.S. in comparison with China.

You have no guts to talk about real war crimes from Afghanistan to Iraq to Libya. CNN is a real U.S. govt propaganda machine. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 7, 2023

Business leaders are wiser than toxic politicians and CNN anchors. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 7, 2023

Jake Tapper is indeed the top slander on CNN, lying bigly on daily basis. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 8, 2023

Jake Tapper’s reply is a reflection of the disgusting McCarthyism and also the toxic U.S. smearing politics. China bashing used to be a favorite sport for US politicians but now clearly also for media people like Tapper. It’s low. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 8, 2023

Indeed. CNN used to have panel with contrasting views. Now the panelists invited share identical or similar views. Boring. @jaketapper — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 8, 2023

Watch above via CNN.

