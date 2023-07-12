Jake Tapper Says He Won’t Shy Away From Covering Stories About Hunter Biden: He’s ‘Made a Lot of Money Being the President’s Son’

CNN’s Jake Tapper vowed to not shy away from stories concerning Hunter Biden as coverage for the 2024 presidential election heats up.

Tapper opened up about the ways in which he plans to cover both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in an interview with podcaster Kara Swisher for the Monday edition of her show On With Kara Swisher.

At one point during that part of the discussion, Swisher asked how he would handle news about the president’s son, Hunter, including his new deal with federal prosecutors.

“I think we cover it. We have been covering it and we need to cover it,” Tapper said. “And well, you know, there are these whistleblowers who allege that there was much worse — and the DOJ didn’t listen. And then you have the former US Attorney David Weiss who says he had complete control and he’s a Republican appointee, a Trump appointee.”

“We just, we just cover it all. I mean, look, I mean, Hunter Biden is who he is. It’s pretty clear who he is in addition to being an addict. He’s a guy who ethically has, there have been questions raised about his behavior and I think it’s worth covering,” Tapper added.

Tapper reiterated that he would not be backing down from covering anything pertaining to Hunter.

“It’s also worth covering in context, the context of everything that’s being said in terms of like how fact-based any of it is, or how evidence-based any of it is. But, I’m not gonna shy away from covering Hunter Biden. He is the president’s son and has made a lot of money being the president’s son,” Tapper said.

Listen above via the On With Kara Swisher podcast.

