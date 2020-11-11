James Carville Endorses Trump Recounts: ‘Please Recount Everything’

Democratic strategist James Carville endorsed President Donald Trump’s effort to recount ballots in a number of states, saying it would be “good” for Democrats to “beat him again.”

“I urge them to recount everywhere,” Carville said Tuesday evening in an interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “Beat him twice. I’m not satisfied with beating him once. Recount until you drop. I don’t care. And it’s going to be December 14 — I’m not sure, but the Constitution … lays out when this is going to happen. And they’re out there scamming. They’re raising money, and they’re not even putting in the recount, and now they want Don Jr. to run the [Republican National Committee] to scam more money. That’s all they’re trying to do here. This is just a fundraising grift, and it doesn’t matter.”

Carville was referring to reports that the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also serves as the Trump campaign’s finance chief, may seek leadership roles at the RNC after some Republicans expressed discontent with the committee’s leadership. Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for Trump Jr., has denied those claims.

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly cancelled an annual family trip to Florida’s Sanibel Island in order to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where he sought to rally congressional Republicans around an effort to contest election results in states including Pennsylvania. Carville advised Democrats to welcome the effort.

“Really, I was upset about it this afternoon, [but] I watched the president-elect, and he really was a great leader,” Carville said. “He calmed me down, and I feel very good. I think he’s exhibited real qualities of leadership. And like I say, please recount everything, you know? It’s always good to go out, you beat somebody, beat him again. That’s what … the [New Orleans] Saints did to Tampa Bay. We beat them, and then we came back Sunday night, and we beat them again. Same thing is going to happen when they recount these votes. They’re going to lose twice.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]