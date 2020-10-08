James Carville Praises Kamala Harris Debate Performance: ‘Women Hate to be Lectured by Men’

Democratic strategist James Carville praised Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) performance in her Wednesday debate with Vice President Mike Pence, particularly for accusing Pence of “lecturing” her and for winning the “not speaking” part of the debate.

“One thing [that] stood out to me is, ‘I will not be lectured,’” Carville said in a post-debate panel discussion on MSNBC. “Senator Harris said that multiple times. Women hate to be lectured by men, and she drove that point home. The other thing that stood out to me is, she referred to Vice President Biden as ‘Joe.’ That was a very conscientious decision that was made, by far. Those were two things that struck me again and again.”

Carville also referenced Pence’s past work as a radio host. He hosted a weekly half-hour radio show on Indiana’s WRCR-FM beginning in the late 1980s, and eventually transitioned to a daily one-hour show.

“Pence was a radio guy,” Carville added. “Remember, they were being seen all the time [at the debate], even when they’re not speaking, and Harris was much better trained. She didn’t lose her cool, she smiled, she took notes, and Pence grimaced the whole time. You’re on 100 percent of the time. If it would have been a radio debate, he would have won 55-45. But it was a television debate. And I’m surprised that his people didn’t train him better for that. But she really won the not speaking, visual part of that debate.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

