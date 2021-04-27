James Carville Rages Against ‘Faculty Lounge Politics’ in the Democratic Party: ‘Wokeness is a Problem and Everyone Knows it’

If they hadn’t been running against a “world-historical buffoon,” James Carville believes the Democrats might have lost the White House in 2020.

In an interview with Vox, Carville trashed the direction of the party and warned that “faculty lounge politics” could get Democrats beat in 2022 and 2024.

“You ever get the sense that people in faculty lounges in fancy colleges use a different language than ordinary people?” Carville said. “They come up with a word like ‘LatinX’ that no one else uses. Or they use a phrase like ‘communities of color.’ I don’t know anyone who speaks like that. I don’t know anyone who lives in a ‘community of color.’ I know lots of White and Black and Brown people and they all live in … neighborhoods.

“There’s nothing inherently wrong with these phrases. But this is not how people talk. This is not how voters talk. And doing it anyway is a signal that you’re talking one language and the people you want to vote for you are speaking another language. This stuff is harmless in one sense, but in another sense it’s not.”

The Democratic strategist added, “This ‘too cool for school’ shit doesn’t work and we have to stop it.”

Carville recently sounded a similar note in an interview with disenchanted neocon Bill Kristol — arguing that positions such as Defund the Police are a “terrible drag” on Democrats.

“[A]lmost fucking no one wants to do that,” Carville said in the Vox interview Tuesday.

The Democratic strategist believes he is far from alone in his beliefs among party peers, but they are afraid to speak out for fear of personal ramifications.

“Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it,” Carville said. “It’s hard to talk to anybody today — and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party — who doesn’t say this. But they don’t want to say it out loud. … Because they’ll get clobbered or canceled. And look, part of the problem is that lots of Democrats will say that we have to listen to everybody and we have to include every perspective, or that we don’t have to run a ruthless messaging campaign. Well, you kinda do. It really matters.

Read the complete interview here.

