James Clyburn Hedges When Kristen Welker Asks Him if Kamala Harris ‘The Future’ for Democrats: ‘Not a Given’

Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) hesitated in saying that Vice President Kamala Harris represents the future of the Democratic party.

NBC News’ Kristen Welker interviewed Clyburn on Sunday for Meet The Press — and she questioned him on the polls showing that many Democrats would prefer an alternative to President Joe Biden for 2024. Clyburn maintained his belief that Biden is the “strongest candidate” for 2024 even though newer polls show that Donald Trump has a shocking lead over Biden’s support levels.

From there, Welker brought Harris as she asked Clyburn if the vice president represents “the future of the Democratic party?” Clyburn said he sees Harris as “part of that future,” but when asked to elaborate, he left the door open in saying “she could very well be.”

“I think she is running a very good campaign,” Clyburn said. “But I also know the history of that as well. It’s not a given. You don’t automatically move up. She’ll have to compete, going forward, with whoever may have dreams and aspirations, and I think she will acquit herself well.”

For years, Clyburn has established himself as a staunch Biden supporter, and his 2020 endorsement of the president has often been regarded as a pivotal moment for Biden’s run for office. While Biden grapples with his unfavorable numbers, Harris has drawn plenty of polling negatives of her own, with her performance as vice president being a frequent subject of disapproval.

Asked why Harris isn’t resonating more with voters, Clyburn said “When you compare the first woman of color and first woman to be vice president of the United States and compare that to all of the history before, you will get that.”

“I think that during this campaign, she will demonstrate… that she knows exactly what she’s doing. she has the capacity and the capability to be President of the United States if called upon to do so.”

Watch above via NBC.

