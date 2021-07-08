Paris Fashion Week took a sharp turn for Dominique Jones, better known as American Rapper Lil Baby, when he was reportedly detained by Parisian police for an investigation regarding narcotics possession and transport. NBA superstar James Harden, who was with the rapper, was also reportedly searched for substances, but not detained.

Footage of the rappers arrest and Harden’s search was shared to Twitter.

lil baby reportedly was taken in custody in Paris for having 20 grams of weed pic.twitter.com/PmMJnHs7gR — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 8, 2021

At 4:50 p.m. on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, police officers searched three passengers exiting a vehicle that smelled like weed, according to Le Parisien. The three individuals, including Lil Baby, were taken to the 8th Arrondissement police station, the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to NBC.

According to Le Parisien, a search of the car found approximately 20 grams of marijuana.

Harden, the Brooklyn Nets guard and 2018 NBA MVP, was not in the vehicle that was searched. He reportedly intervened, and was searched as a result.

Le Parisien reported that an investigation has been opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office into the drugs allegedly found in the car.

Watch above via Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com