January 6 House committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) believes, at this point, he’s got former President Donald Trump totally figured out.

In an interview on MSNBC Wednesday, host Chris Hayes asked the Maryland congressman whether he could recognize the full scope of Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Did you understand how systematic, how broad, how targeted this entire effort was before entering into

this investigation?” Hayes asked.

“Well, I had an inkling of it,” Raskin replied. “Because he did leave no stone unturned. And within the creaky, antiquated Electoral College system, there are a lot of nooks and crannies, and opportunities for a bad faith actor like Donald Trump to plant a lot of booby traps. And that’s precisely what he did.”

He added, “I had thought about trying to identify the various decision points and junctures within the Electoral College. And sure enough, he was in all of them trying to have his way and to usurp the will of the people and substitute his own political will. And it is sort of shocking when you step back and look at it.”

Between Trump’s second impeachment trial — on which he served as lead manager — and the Jan. 6 committee, Raskin has now devoted countless hours to investigating the former president’s actions surrounding the 2020 election and its aftermath. As a result of all that study, the Maryland congressman now believes he has an innate understanding of Donald Trump’s psyche.

“I guess the sad thing for me is that I’ve entered so much in Donald Trump’s head that I can see exactly where he’s going to go in the next move,” Raskin said. “I mean, he has a real blood thirst for power.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com