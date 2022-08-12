Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) dismissed threats of civil war from supporters of former President Donald Trump following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The Maryland Democrat told Raw Story the chatter remind him of nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Raskin spoke to the outlet Friday and was asked about talk of widespread violence following the raid. Raskin said:

To tell you the truth, I heard all of the chatter about civil war and political violence over the course of this week and it sounded desperate… to me… It reminded me of Vladimir Putin. Every time he suffers a major political defeat or military setback, he starts talking about nuclear war, and that obviously rattles people, but to me it’s ultimately a sign of desperation.

Raskin added, “The American people are not interested in civil war, the American people are not interested in political violence… That’s a losing formula, so they should come up with other talking points.”

Following the announcement of the Monday raid on Trump’s home, the words “civil war” were tweeted more than one time per second for the duration of the evening.

Threats were also made across the internet against the FBI, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other government officials.

Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement in which is said he was “proud” to head the agency.

During his brief press conference on Thursday, Garland expressed a similar sentiment.

“The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,” Garland said. “Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their safety, while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves.”

“I am honored to work alongside them,” Garland concluded.

