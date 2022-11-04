Jan. 6 Committee ‘Intensifying’ Grilling of Secret Service Agents — Questioned Head of Mike Pence’s Detail Say CNN Sources

The January 6 Committee is ‘intensifying’ grilling of Secret Service agents — including Tim Giebels, head of then-Vice President Mike Pence’s protective detail on the day of the attack.

The agency was the subject of some of the more stunning revelations from the final hearing of the January 6 committee, including that the Secret Service had as much as two weeks advance warning about plans for violence on January 6.

CNN reporting teams have been breaking scoop after scoop on the January 6 investigations in Congress and at the Department of Justice and on the ever-deepening scandal around the Secret Service response to the insurrection.

Armed with more than a million electronic communications seized from agents related to the attack on the Capitol, the January 6 Committee has been hauling in Secret Service witnesses to fill in the blanks on some of the more explosive events of that day.

According to sources who spoke to CNN’s Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel, Zachary Cohen, and Whitney Wild, the committee is “intensifying” that effort by interviewing a new batch of witnesses that includes Giebels:

The House January 6 committee’s focus on US Secret Service witnesses is intensifying, as the panel has conducted two additional interviews over the last two days, including one with the onetime head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail, multiple sources told CNN. The committee is also expected to interview at least another half dozen Secret Service witnesses in the coming weeks, including current and former officials and agents, the sources said. On Thursday, the panel heard from the former head of Pence’s security detail, Tim Giebels, according to a source familiar with the matter, underscoring the committee’s continued interest in learning more about what the Secret Service knew about threats to the then-vice president ahead of the US Capitol attack.

Key Committee member Adam Kinzinger has repeatedly raised the alarm about the Secret Service agents involved in the run-up and response to the attack and has said the committee wants to interview witnesses to clear up “inconsistencies.”

