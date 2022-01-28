The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed 14 individuals on Friday over their role in fake documents certifying the election in seven states for then-President Donald Trump being sent to the national archives.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS.), the chairman of the select committee, said in a statement.

“We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Media reports for weeks have covered the scheme to send in different sets of electors as part of an effort by pro-Trump officials to challenge Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in those states.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told CNN this week that federal prosecutors are investigating the “alternate electors” effort.

“We’ve received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations,” Monaco told the network on Tuesday

Among the names of those subpoenaed was Bill Bachenberg, who has been an NRA board member since 2005 according to Will Van Sant – a reporter who covers the gun lobby.

