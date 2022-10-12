A new report reveals that the Jan. 6 committee, at a hearing on Thursday, will present evidence that former President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about brewing violence on that day, yet still provoked the conflict further.

According to the Washington Post, the committee plans to use newly obtained video and emails from the Secret Service to show how Trump disregarded the warnings he’d gotten and continued to stir up the conflict.

From the report:

Other internal emails likely to be revealed at the hearing further buttress accounts about staff members warning Trump about the risk and then the reality of violence that day, as he continued to press nervous Secret Service agents to take him to the Capitol to join his supporters marching there, the three people said. After being alerted to violence erupting at the Capitol when he returned to the White House, Trump tweeted criticism of Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the certification of the election, whipping up supporters who had already trampled over security barricades and were battling police to break into the halls of Congress.

Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee proceeding was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 28 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida. The Post reports that much of the new evidence to be presented Thursday will corroborate testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who made numerous bombshell claims under oath.

