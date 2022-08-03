Jan. 6 Committee Wants Alex Jones’ Texts and Emails That Were Accidentally Leaked to Sandy Hook Lawyers: Report

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack intends to request text messages and emails accidentally leaked by Alex Jones’ attorney to lawyers representing Sandy Hook families in his ongoing defamation suit, according to a report.

Years worth of Jones’ communiques and other documents were mistakenly leaked to a lawyer representing Sandy Hook parents in the $150 million lawsuit.

Attorney Mark Bankston informed Jones on the stand Wednesday of the leak.

“Did you know 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” the attorney told the InfoWars conspiracy theorist.

NBC News reported some of the files include financials showing InfoWars hauled in up to $800,000 per day at some points during 2018.

It is not clear what exactly Bankston has on Jones, but according to a report from Rolling Stone, the Jan. 6 committee wants it:

… a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on it tell Rolling Stone — the January 6th committee is preparing to request that data from the plaintiff attorneys in order to aid its investigation of the insurrection. These internal deliberations among the committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s role in causing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, began within minutes of the lawyer’s revelation being heard on the trial’s livestream on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones was subpoenaed by the committee. In the subpoena, the committee sought documents from the far-right provocateur and accused him of promoting false allegations of election fraud.

He testified in front of the committee but told his listeners he invoked the Fifth Amendment almost 100 times.

On his show, he called the investigation “tainted.”

“It’s like a big bowl of soup,” he said. “You put one rat turd in it, it’s no good. Well, this has got hundreds of rat turds in it. I’m not eating the soup.”

