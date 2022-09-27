Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Unfazed by Troll Call: ‘World Would Be a Better Place if You Were Hit by a Fast-Moving Bus’

Former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone received and shared a phone call Tuesday, wherein a man wished death upon him.

The caller was presumably irate, at least in part, over Fanone’s prominent presence on CNN and in hearings held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

NBC News reporter Ryan J. Reilly shared a recording of the call on Twitter – hours after Fanone was in court and said he hoped a man who was convicted in the riot “suffers” in prison.

NEW: Here’s a phone call Mike Fanone got tonight after his assailant Kyle Young was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison in his Jan. 6 case. pic.twitter.com/ZOo7YCSDNo — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 28, 2022

A transcript of the call reads as follows:

FANONE: Hello CALLER: Is this Michael Fanone FANONE: Yeah CALLER: The Capitol Hill cop? FANONE: Well, not a Capitol Hill cop. I was a D.C. police officer. CALLER: Alright, you’re a complete sack of shit, and the world would be a better place if you were hit by a fast-moving bus tomorrow. FANONE: Anything else? CALLER: That’s it, pal. FANONE: Come on, dude, you’ve gotta do better than that. CALLER: Go fuck yourself you sack of shit.

The caller hung up, and Fanone shared a laugh with a woman who was apparently present in the room.

Fanone was screamed at in court earlier in the day when he declined to accept an apology from a Capitol rioter who assaulted him.

New: A Jan. 6 supporter just called Mike Fanone a “piece of shit” inside the courtroom. It came after Fanone told defendant Kyle Young, during his victim statement, that he hoped Young suffers in prison. There was a brief stare down, and the man has now been escorted from court. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 27, 2022

Fanone has said he suffered a heart attack while being assaulted on Jan. 6 and that the attack left him suffering from PTSD.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com