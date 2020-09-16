President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner appeared on Fox News Wednesday afternoon just an hour after MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell said that the White House adviser had canceled a planned appearance on her program.

“We had planned to have White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on our program today, an appearance that had been booked for several days and widely promoted,” Mitchell said at the beginning of her noon-hour show. “This morning, the White House informed us Mr. Kushner’s schedule has been reshuffled and he had to cancel.”

Mitchell said she had planned to ask Kushner about peace deals announced this week between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. She also insinuated that the cancellation had something to do with an ABC town hall Trump participated in on Tuesday evening — where the historic deals were never mentioned by moderator George Stephanopoulos.

“As they well know, I have been covering the Middle East since Jimmy Carter’s Camp David accords four decades ago,” Mitchell said. “I also would have asked him about his major role on the coronavirus task force and vaccine development.

“Mr. Kushner did at least six other television interviews yesterday. He canceled ours only after the president’s appearance on that ABC town hall last night with George Stephanopoulos, during which Mr. Trump made this comment, among others, about the coronavirus,” she said, before playing footage of the comment. “We, of course, do not know why Mr. Kushner canceled the appearance at the last moment.”

Kushner appeared on Fox News with Harris Faulkner just more than an hour later to talk about the peace deals announced this week, where he noted it had been 26 years since Israel last signed a peace deal with another country, Jordan. “In 72 years of Israel’s history, they’ve signed only two peace deals,” Kushner said. “In the last month, we’ve done two peace deals in addition to those two.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]