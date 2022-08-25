Jared Kushner Believes He Might ‘Live Forever’ and Never Die

Jared Kushner told Richard Grenell he believes there is a strong “portability” he will be among the first humans to achieve eternal life on Earth.

Kushner, who is currently on a media tour hawking his White House memoir, believes his potential to achieve immortality might be assisted through science and his exercise routine.

His father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, once reportedly theorized the human body is only capable of using so much energy, much like a “battery.” That is which is why he is said to refrain from strenuous exercise.

Kushner is not in line with that way of thinking, and has been elevating his heart rate since he left the White House last year, he told Grenell during an interview streamed on YouTube.

Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence asked Kushner about his post-White House routine.

Kushner explained he is spending a lot of time with his children and his wife, Ivanka Trump. He is also making an attempt to focus on his physical fitness.

Jared Kusher did a live stream for his book, that has an amazing 535 views, where he said he thinks he is going to live forever pic.twitter.com/lM4E8K2R5D — z3dster (@z3dster) August 25, 2022

He said:

From the last year, the one thing I’ve tried to put a priority on since I left the White House was, you know, getting some exercise in. I think that there is a good probability that my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, either the first generation to live forever, or the last generation that’s going to die. So, we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape.

Grenell did not ask a follow-up question, and Kushner went on to explain he also meditates frequently to “center” himself.

You can watch the entire interview between Grenell and Kushner here, where fewer than 600 people had done the same as of 5:00 p.m. ET Thursday.

