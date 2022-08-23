Jared Kushner Says Chris Christie Used Media to Publish ‘Bullsh*t’ About Trump to ‘Sell More Than 300 Copies’ of His Book

Jared Kushner ripped the media for being too willing to publish “bullshit” during his father-in-law’s time in office, and said Chris Christie used that to sell books.

The husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law of former President Donald Trump has spent the last few days on a media tour.

Tuesday, he took the tour to Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM radio show. He told the host journalists were all-too-willing to report anything about Trump during his time in the Oval Office.

During one portion of his interview with Kelly, Kushner addressed reports Trump had colluded with Russians before the 2016 election.

“I’m sitting there and saying ‘We didn’t collude with anybody,’ and I’m seeing the New York Times and CNN and the Washington Post parrot these leaks they’re getting from intel sources, or I don’t know who the hell they’re getting it from, and every time they would write it would be the biggest thing, then people would cover it. And it turned out to all be a bunch of bullshit,” Kushner said.

At another point in the interview, Kushner told Kelly the media’s willingness to report all things Trump created an industry for former associates to cash in.

Mary Trump and Michael Cohen have both floated a theory Kushner could be a “mole” leaking information from inside Mar-a-Lago.

Kushner commented on that speculation and also hit Christie.

“So first of all, it’s absolutely not true, categorically, in every way. But I think that’s more of a statement of the sad state of the media, where the more outlandish – especially if it includes me – then the media will write about and create headlines,” he told Kelly.

He added:

And Mary and Michael figured it out. Chris Christie used to use that all the time to get relevance for his books so he could sell more than 300 copies. He would make up these crazy things about me. But the media rewards that behavior so they publish it. But absolutely not true. I don’t even think she said she thought it was the case. She thought it could be the case. So I read the article and I thought, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” But for whatever reason, the media thought it was worth covering.

Kushner is currently selling his memoir.

