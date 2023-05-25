Jean-Pierre Bluntly Blows Off Fox Reporter Asking About Biden Weekend Plans: ‘Literally Just Answered That — Any Other Questions?’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre curtly blew off Fox Business White House Correspondent Ed Lawrence as he tried to ask about President Joe Biden’s weekend travel plans.

At Monday’s briefing, debt limit talks were once again the dominant topic. One reporter asked if Biden would stay in DC if no deal has been reached yet, and Jean-Pierre gave a detailed response about Biden’s plans:

Q Thanks, Karine. Will the President commit to staying in D.C. until they reach an agreement or will he travel over the holiday weekend? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, the President will be — will be — will be wherever he needs to be to secure a reasonable bipartisan deal to prevent the economic catastrophe that Republicans are threatening: this — this manufactured crisis. And so, that is what he’s going to do. He — he’ll do that wherever he needs to be. I’ll note a couple of things on his schedule so you all are aware. I think you all are tracking this. He will be participating in a wreath-laying ceremony and delivering the Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery. That’s what he’ll be doing on Monday, Memorial Day, as always. He will receive regular updates from his staff and keep in touch with members of Congress. And he is President wherever he needs to be, and that’s what you’re going to see from this President.

A few minutes later, and immediately after Jean-Pierre learned of the death of the legendary Tina Turner, Lawrence tried to press a clearly not-in-the-mood about Biden’s travel during the negotiations:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, I’ll go to back ahead. Go ahead, Ed. Q Yeah. Thanks, Karine. So, on the debt ceiling, you used words like “catastrophic” and “devastating” today. But the President, again, is going to Camp David this weekend and then going to Delaware. If this situation is so dire, then why — why is the President — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, I already answered that question. So, do you have another one? Q But more specifically? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I literally just answered that question. I’m happy to — Q He came back from Japan. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — go ahead. Go ahead. Go ahead. Q No. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Any other question? Q No, that’s it. (Inaudible.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, great. Keep going. Go ahead, sir. Go ahead.

