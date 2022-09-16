Jean-Pierre Goes OFF on DeSantis-Abbott-Fox News ‘Stunt’ For 2nd Day Straight in Blistering Briefing Topper

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went off for a second straight day on “political stunts” that the White House blames on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) — and Fox News.

On Wednesday and Thursday, planeloads of migrants were shown arriving in Massachusetts in a video provided to Fox News, and buses full of migrants sent by Abbott were captured by Fox News cameras Thursday morning outside the official VP’s residence at the Naval Observatory.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre blasted both actions as political stunts, and called out Fox News’s involvement as proof of this.

“The fact that Fox News — and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city, or local NGOs — were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt. This is what they are doing,” Jean-Pierre said in response to a reporter’s question.

And at the top of Friday’s briefing, KJP delivered a blistering denunciation of the governors’ actions that expanded on her Thursday remarks:

Yesterday, two Republican governors reportedly lured 100 asylum-seekers, including children, onto planes and busses with false premises, and then abandoned them on the side of a busy road thousands of miles away with nothing, with nothing but Ziploc bags of their belongings in hand. These were children. They were moms. They were fleeing communism. And what did Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott do to them? They used them as political pawns. Treated them like chattel in a cruel, premeditated political stunt. Why else would Governor DeSantis have spent the time to charter a flight to take migrants out of a different state, not even his state, a different state, and hire a videographer to capture footage of that flight, but not bother to let Massachusetts authorities know that migrant children in need of food and shelter were about to land on their doorstep. These vulnerable migrants were reportedly misled about where they were headed, told they would be headed to Boston, misled about what they would be provided when they arrived, promised shelter, refuge, benefits, and more. These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala. And for what? A photo op. Because these governors care about creating political theater, than creating actual solutions to help folks who are fleeing communism, to help children, to help families. Instead, they want to do political stunts.

Watch above via The White House.

