Jean-Pierre Rips Republican ‘Lies And Lies And Inaccuracy’ On Hunter Biden In Exchange With Fox’s Peter Doocy

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed Republican “lies and inaccuracy” while refusing to comment on a GOP allegation about Hunter Biden in an exchange with Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

The latest from a House Republican effort to target President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter and other family members is a memo that claims payments to Biden family members while Biden was VP could be linked to the Chinese government.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Doocy asked about the memo and drew a sharp response/non-response similar to the dismissal Biden made last week, and also asked about an exchange between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping and the Fed:

PETER DOOCY: Thank you, Karine. House Oversight says they’ve got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’m — I’m just not going to respond to that from here. Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how — how — the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue. And I don’t even where to begin to even answer that question because, again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple years. And I’m just not going to get into it from here. PETER DOOCY: Okay. Xi told Putin at their meeting, “Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years. And we are driving this change together.” What do you think that means? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You would have to ask them. PETER DOOCY: Okay. President Biden said: To lower inflation, we should trust the Fed. Now the Fed is saying that rate hikes won’t be enough to quell inflation. Why does he still trust the Fed? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: They’re an independent agency. The President has always said that. He wants them to be independent. He wants to make sure they have the space to make these monetary decisions. We are not going to interfere. We are not going to get involved. And I’m certainly not going to comment.

Watch above via The White House.

