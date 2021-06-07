Jeff Bezos Delights Critics by Announcing He’s Going to Space: ‘He Can Find Out What It’s Like to Piss in a Bottle’

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will be launched into space next month, prompting numerous jokes on Twitter about Amazon’s founder. In July, his rocket company Blue Origin will conduct its first human space flight, and Bezos will be on board, along with his brother Mark and four others. The final spot will be determined by an auction in which the bid stands at $2.8 million as of this writing. Nearly 6,000 people from 143 countries have placed bids.

Blue Origin lost out on a NASA contract in April to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, prompting the latter to needle Bezos, tweeting, “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol”.

The flight will last 11 minutes, and the craft will ascend to more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface. It is scheduled to launch on July 20, on the 52nd anniversary of the first moon landing.

Bezos, who will formally step down as Amazon CEO on July 5, has been a regular target of criticism about the working conditions Amazon’s employees face, particularly over reports that some workers are so pressed for time, they’ve resorted to urinating in bottles.

Some of the jokes made at Bezos’s expense were amusing, if not predictable.

basically if jeff bezos is going to already go up there into space he may as well not come back into earth — jos (@josiahhughes) June 7, 2021

Lorde officially announces new music on the day that Jeff Bezos announces he’s going to space, keep that man away from earth and we’ll be THRIVING by this time next year — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) June 7, 2021

Bezos is going to space so he can find out what it’s like to piss in a bottle. It’s called solidarity. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 7, 2021

They can keep him. Jeff Bezos To Fly Into Space https://t.co/9CMcjwteet — Russ Burlingame, the #JosieBook Guy (@russburlingame) June 7, 2021

Shouldn’t space be coming to Bezos at this point? Just pay space. https://t.co/RGn7iVPRZw — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) June 7, 2021

Kinda weird how Bezos is heading to space right around the time we get the big UFOs report. Hm. pic.twitter.com/7Pw1uJXyxv — STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) June 7, 2021

So many pranks we can pull while Bezos is in space, like unionize Amazon — Damon K (@dada_drummer) June 7, 2021

“Jeff Bezos is going to space” is such a hopeful headline — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) June 7, 2021

My wish came true https://t.co/tJYZP5O4tm — David Dayen (@ddayen) June 7, 2021

At least in space Jeff Bezos will learn what it’s like to have to use a thermos for a bathroom as a direct result of Jeff Bezos’ decisions — Dave Sirus (Brick) (@DaveSirus) June 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos is fast-tracking his supervillian shit by launching his vibrator up into space https://t.co/HWgSg1V9TG pic.twitter.com/6ag30NFbX8 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) June 7, 2021

