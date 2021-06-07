comScore Jeff Bezos Delights Critics By Announcing He's Going to Space

Jeff Bezos Delights Critics by Announcing He’s Going to Space: ‘He Can Find Out What It’s Like to Piss in a Bottle’

By Michael LucianoJun 7th, 2021, 5:55 pm
 
jeff bezos amazon

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will be launched into space next month, prompting numerous jokes on Twitter about Amazon’s founder. In July, his rocket company Blue Origin will conduct its first human space flight, and Bezos will be on board, along with his brother Mark and four others. The final spot will be determined by an auction in which the bid stands at $2.8 million as of this writing. Nearly 6,000 people from 143 countries have placed bids.

Blue Origin lost out on a NASA contract in April to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, prompting the latter to needle Bezos, tweeting, “Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol”.

The flight will last 11 minutes, and the craft will ascend to more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface. It is scheduled to launch on July 20, on the 52nd anniversary of the first moon landing.

Bezos, who will formally step down as Amazon CEO on July 5, has been a regular target of criticism about the working conditions Amazon’s employees face, particularly over reports that some workers are so pressed for time, they’ve resorted to urinating in bottles.

Some of the jokes made at Bezos’s expense were amusing, if not predictable.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: