Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Supports Biden’s Corporate Tax Rate Hike

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said Tuesday his company supports President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, including an increase in the corporate tax rate.

“We support the Biden administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said in a statement. “Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it’s the right time to work together to make this happen. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate). We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.”

The plan, which would be expensed over eight years, calls for an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. That measure has drawn criticism from Republicans and some Democrats, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, along with spending in the legislation unconnected to infrastructure. The proposal notably suggests $400 billion in funding to “expand access” to in-home health service in a way that would support “well-paying caregiving jobs,” but without elaborating on the steps Congress should take to make that happen.

Amazon has suffered from controversy in recent weeks for its treatment of employees. The company apologized over the weekend for denying that some of its drivers were forced to urinate in bottles in order to save time, saying its denial had “wrongly focused” on employees in its warehouses.

