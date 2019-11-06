Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly mounting a Senate comeback.

Sessions, who served in the Senate for 20 years before joining the Trump administration, is set to get in the Alabama Senate election in 2020, for the seat currently held by Democrat Doug Jones — who defeated Roy Moore in the 2017 special election.

Of course, Sessions’ bid to return to the Senate comes in the shadow of his somewhat acrimonious exit from the Trump administration.

You’ll recall that when Sessions was still attorney general, Trump was trashing him for his recusal in the Russia investigation for months and months until he was pushed out.

Trump even called Sessions an “embarrassment to the great state of Alabama” in one interview. He mocked Sessions at CPAC in March.

And if the Washington Post’s report tonight is any indication, his feelings haven’t exactly changed:

The president has discussed attacking Sessions with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and McConnell has shared that he also has concerns about Sessions running, according to people familiar with the matter. He has repeatedly denigrated Sessions to allies and White House aides in recent days. Trump has even joked to senators and White House aides that he would move to Alabama and primary Jeff Sessions himself, two people familiar with his comments said.

