Jeffrey Epstein signed his will two days before he committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, the New York Post reported Monday.

The wealthy financier and convicted pedophile’s will was filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, per the Post, and revealed Epstein was worth a massive $577,672,654.

The medical examiner’s office on Friday ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. The 66-year-old, who was charged with the sex trafficking of underaged girls, hanged himself with a bedsheet tied to the top of a bunk bed.

Epstein’s assets, according to the Post, included $56,547,773 in cash, a $14,304,679 fixed income, $112,679,138 in equities, $194,986,301 in hedge funds and private equities.

They also include several of his infamous properties:

His gigantic Manhattan townhouse, worth $55 million, a New Mexico ranch worth $17 million, a $12 million Palm Beach home, a $8 million home in Paris, and his two islands: Great St. James Island, $22 million, and Little St. James Island, $63 million.

