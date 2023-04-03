Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Says Trump Boasted to Convicted Pedophile He Sleeps With Married Women ‘Because It’s So Wrong’

The brother of disgraced and deceased financier Jeffery Epstein alleged former President Donald Trump bragged about his affairs while aboard Epstein’s infamous plane.

The claim dropped hours after Trump landed in New York ahead of Tuesday’s arraignment hearing where he reportedly faces over 30 charges originating from hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

According to Business Insider’s legal correspondent Jacob Shamsian, the story came from a recent interview with Epstein’s younger brother Mark Epstein.

I talked to Jeffrey Epstein's brother recently about an interaction he had with Donald Trump a couple of decades ago. pic.twitter.com/r3nnbgdngo — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) April 3, 2023

During their conversation, Mark Epstein had an interesting encounter to share about Trump from an interaction they had in 1999 aboard his brother’s plane. Shamsian posted a portion of the transcript on Twitter.

Mark Epstein told Shamsian during the exchange, “yeah, there’s something else you might wanna print, you know, cuz every time I hear Trump saying how he didn’t do anything wrong, you know, in, in 1999.”

Mark flew up from Florida with my brother and Trump on my brother’s plane. I mean, it’s documented. I was on that flight, I was questioned about it on deposition stuff.”

Mark recalled that on the flight, the topic of Trump’s infidelity arose.

“[O]ne of the funny things was, you know, we were talking, I, just guys talking and my brother asked Trump, ‘how come you sleep with so many married women?'” Epstein recalled. “And Trump’s answer was ‘because it’s so wrong.'”

According an Insider article published back in 2019, flight logs from Epstein’s plane revealed that Trump flew on the plane at least once, along with Mark Epstein in 1997 from Palm Beach International Airport to the Newark Liberty International Airport.

