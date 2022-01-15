Jen Psaki Bristles at Peter Doocy’s Claim Biden Described Republicans as Racist Segregationists in Voting Rights Speech

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki objected when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy characterized a section of President Joe Biden’s voting rights speech that referenced racist segregationist historical villains.

At Friday’s press briefing, Doocy asked a pair of questions challenging Biden’s ability to work with legislators, and pointed in particular to a section of Biden’s speech that has been widely interpreted as equating current opponents of voting rights legislation to the likes of Bull Connor, George Wallace, and Jefferson Davis.

Psaki did not agree with Doocy’s description:

MR. DOOCY: Thank you, Jen. President Biden promised to bring decades of D.C. experience to the Oval Office, but Build Back Better has not passed, voting rights apparently not going to pass, and vaccine requirements that he likes are apparently illegal. What happened? MS. PSAKI: Well, first, Peter, I would say if you look back at last year and what we were able to accomplish — that includes getting the American Rescue Plan passed — a package that has contributed to cutting childhood poverty by 40 percent; has helped ensure we are moving at a faster pace toward economic growth, toward a record-low unemployment rate; helped ensure schools — more than 95 percent — are open across the country. He also pressed, despite skeptics, to get a Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed — one that we have just — we’re just announcing today. The fact that 15,000 bridges are going to be repaired — that was despite many skeptics. And because of his efforts, 200 million Americans are now vaccinated. The work of an administration continues after one year, and it will — he will continue to press forward on all of those priorities. MR. DOOCY: But as he talked about a year ago and working with Republicans, now he is talking about Republicans that don’t agree with voting rights. He’s describing them as Bull Connor, George Wallace, and Jefferson Davis. What happened to the guy who — when he was elected said, “To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy”? MS. PSAKI: I think everybody listening to that speech who is “speaking on the level,” as my mother would say, would note that he was not comparing them as humans, he was comparing the choice to those figures in history and where they’re going to position themselves if they — as they determine whether they’re going to support the fundamental right to vote or not.

In the passage in question, President Biden asked how officials want to be remembered. He said that “At consequential moments in history, they present a choice,” and asked “Do you want to be the si- — on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

Watch above via C-Span.

