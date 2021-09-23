Jen Psaki Brutally Mocks Doocy Question: ‘Pregnant Women Are Posing A Big Threat To The Border?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pounced on a strange detail question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, a question which led her to ask “Pregnant women are posing a big threat to the border?”

Doocy wrapped up a contentious exchange about migration at Thursday’s briefing by trying to nail Psaki with a binary question on whether the border is “open” or not — but tripped himself up by adding one detail too many to his question.

“You say the border is not open, but we’re told by our teams on the ground, you guys are releasing pretty much all family units, couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant, and that nobody actually has to take a pregnancy test unless they want to. So, how…”

With a bemused tilt of the head, Psaki said “So are you suggesting you don’t believe when women say they’re pregnant? Is that a big issue? We think at the border?”

“I am not in charge of keeping the border secured. You guys are,” Doocy replied.

“Do you think pregnant women are posing a big threat to the border, to the border communities? Is that a big issue?” Psaki asked with deadpan sarcasm, as Doocy interjected “You tell me! You tell me!”

“I’m not aware of pregnant women being a big issue of concern to people at the border,” Psaki said, outlining the process for migrants who can’t be returned under Title 42, and then threw in one more shot.

“If there’s a big outrage about pregnant women, I’m not tracking it,” Psaki said.

“The issue is not about pregnant women,” Doocy insisted, 59 seconds after raising the issue of pregnant women in detail. “The issue is, is the border open or is the border closed? Because my understanding is that a lot of this is happening on this side.”

“I think you know the answer to that question. And I just conveyed clearly that we’re implementing our border restrictions, including Title 42, including making clear that people who are coming through irregular migration, that this is not the time to come and they will be placed in removal proceedings,” Psaki replied.

Watch above via C-Span.

