Jen Psaki Busts Out Laughing As She and MSNBC Host Roast Trump Over Cognitive Abilities

MSNBC host Jen Psaki busted out laughing as she roasted ex-President Donald Trump’s cognitive abilities by confirming that President Joe Biden never sought praise for reciting a string of random words.

As GOP candidates debated on Fox Biz Wednesday night, Trump gave a speech at the non-union Drake Enterprises facility in Clinton, Michigan in which he ranted about the supposed dangers of electric motors on boats, among other things.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough mocked Trump over that rant, then offered up a “cheat sheet” based on several other recent Trump gaffes.

Fellow MSNBC hosts Jonathan Lemire and Psaki got into the act, mocking Trump’s infamous list-based feat of mnemonic prowess with their own firsthand recollections:

WILLIE GEIST: Yeah. You know, that combination of circumstances you described, Joe could lead us right into World War Two. We’ve got to be very careful about all.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, yeah. No, no, I agree. Our producers, they’ve been doing some work for Donald, and I don’t know if he would take a cheat sheet, but I think they, they worked one up for him. If he ever does do a debate, he should, he should take these note cards with him. His opponent is Joe Biden. He’s not running against Barack Obama. Also very important that he understands he’s not running against Jeb, George W,. George H.W. or most importantly for him, Billy Bush. Like you said, Donald needs to know World War Two is over and we won it. So many other things. But, you know, Jonathan Lemire, most importantly, always has to keep on the tip of his tongue person, woman, man, camera, TV. If anybody asks him any question after he goes on a long rant about how he beat Barack Obama in 2016, he can show how cogent and sane and rational he is.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Yeah, that’s the entrance exam for the Oval Office. I believe when you can do those, string those five words together. Mike Barnicle, we know that Donald Trump very proud of his ability to pass that cognitive test, saying that no one else could have possibly done it at that time. I remember being on Air Force One when he came back and proudly recited it at the beginning and end of the press gaggle and expected, expected credit, came back on Air Force One and he did it. And then he answered some questions with reporters. And at the end, he’s like, watch this. They managed to do it again and he expected us to give him a round of applause or something. Yeah, no, no, we didn’t do any of that. We didn’t even get the M&Ms.

MIKE BARNICLE: What prompted him to come back on Air Force One to do that?

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Oh, yeah. I mean, he there were reporters there with microphones, so therefore he couldn’t stay away. That would be a pretty frequent occurrence under the Trump administration.

MIKE BARNICLE: Oh, yeah. So, Jen, I don’t know. You’ve been on Air Force One with a real President of the United States. I can’t imagine any of this.

JEN PSAKI: Neither of them, Barack Obama or Joe Biden, went to the back of the plane and uttered four words repeatedly and looked for a cookie. (LAUGHS) I can confirm that here this morning!