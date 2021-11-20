Jen Psaki Completely Shuts Out Anti-Abortion Reporter Who Keeps Yelling Over Others

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly scolded EWTN reporter Owen Jensen for shouting over other reporters, and refused to take a question from him.

At Psaki’s briefing Friday, Jensen — who regularly tangles with Psaki over the issue of abortion rights — made four separate attempts to muscle his way ahead of other reporters.

“Build Back Better, Jen. Catholic bishops fear faith-based preschools could be excluded from receiving Build Back Better money…” Jensen yelled over Psaki and another reporter on his second attempt.

“I don’t think you need to talk over her. She’s just asking a question,” Psaki scolded.

“Okay. I’ll go after her then. I’ll go after her,” Jensen said, to which Psaki did not agree.

“Okay, Jen, on Build Back Better, Catholic bishops — Jen –” Jensen tried again a few seconds later, as Psaki called on another reporter after gesturing at Jensen

“Okay, here we go: Catholic bishops fear faith-based preschools…” Jensen persisted.

“You know what? I’m moving on over here,” Psaki said, and told another reporter to “Go ahead. Go ahead.”

“I’ll go next. I’ll go next, please. Thank you,” an optimistic Jensen said.

Jebseb tried one more time to interrupt, and Psaki scolded him again.

“We don’t need to scream or shout over other people in here so we’re going to keep moving on,” Psaki said.

“I’m raising… I’m rais… I’ve got a legitimate question here,” Jensen protested, as Psaki moved on.

He also shouted the question one more time as Psaki left the podium at the end of the briefing, to no response from the press secretary.

Jensen appeared to be asking about a recent letter that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops sent to Congress. According to the Center for American Progress, the bill does not block funds to faith-based providers.

Despite Jensen’s vehemently expressed opposition to the president’s position on abortion rights and frequently testy exchanges, Psaki calls on him often, and told Mediaite in an interview that she would have no problem meeting privately with Jensen as she does with other reporters.

But in this case, it appears Psaki was trying to make a point about interrupting other reporters.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com