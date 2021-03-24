White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki broke important news when she confirmed that First Dog Major Biden has returned to the White House following a brush with media-imagined potential euthanasia.

At Wednesday’s White House daily briefing, a reporter — on behalf of an absent “TV colleague” — asked, “Can you give us an update on Major and Champ and whether they’re back at the White House?”

With a laugh, Psaki said “I was waiting for this to come up,” and answered, “Champ and Major are here at the White House, they joined the first family at Camp David last weekend and returned with them on Sunday.”

“The dogs will come and go, and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do as well,” she added, a reference to inaccurate reporting that Major was carted off to Wilmington because of a “biting incident” several weeks ago.

In short order, this reporting escalated to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki being asked if the president has ruled out euthanizing the poor good boy who President Biden later explained was just being protective, and the later revelation that the incident was perhaps overblown — perhaps by cat-lovers within the administration.

Psaki continued her briefing by checking with the next reporter: “Is it about the dogs?”

Watch above via C-Span.

