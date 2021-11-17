White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday there’s “no question” Vice President Kamala Harris gets more attacks because she’s a woman of color.

Psaki sat down with Politico senior editor Anita Kumar for the site’s first Women Rule Exchange, amid controversy about reports of “dysfunction” in the vice president’s office. The report from CNN indicated there’s some tension between Harris’ office and the White House.

Psaki took to Twitter Sunday to defend the vice president as a “vital partner” to President Joe Biden.

She elaborated Wednesday and, when asked if Harris is facing so much criticism because she’s a woman of color, answered in the affirmative.

“I think there’s no question that the type of attacks — the attacks on her that certainly, being the first she is many times over, is part of that…” “She is the first African American woman, woman of color, Indian American woman to serve in this job. Woman. I mean, so many firsts, right? It’s a lot to have on your shoulders,” Psaki said on Wednesday. “She is somebody who, at a much higher level than the rest of us, but who wants to be seen as the talented, experienced, you know, expert, substantive policy person, partner to the president, that she is. But I do think there have been some attacks that are beyond because of her identity.”

Psaki also said on Wednesday she plans to leave her position “sometime next year” but hasn’t settled on exactly when yet.

Jen Psaki says at a Politico virtual event she still plans to leave the @presssec job "sometime next year." Says she doesn't know yet whether that will be before or after the midterms. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 17, 2021

