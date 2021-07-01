Jen Psaki Draws Laughs By Admitting She’s Been Following Britney Spears Case ‘Closely’ — But Biden Has Not

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki drew laughs from the press corps when she admitted to following the Britney Spears conservatorship case “closely,” but suggested that President Joe Biden might have more pressing matters to attend to.

CBS News White House correspondent Steve Portnoy snuck the Spears case into Wednesday’s briefing by encasing it in a policy question, which prompted Psaki’s admission:

PORTNOY: More than a million people in this country, according to reports, are living under a conservatorship or guardianship. The most famous case that’s come to light in the last few weeks is Britney Spears. Members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle, say that maybe there ought to be some kind of federal law that governs these relationships. Is the White House — does the White House have a view on this in any way? MS. PSAKI: I have been watching this case closely, as a point of privilege. But I will have to talk to our counsel’s office on that since you’re asking me a good legal question, but I don’t want to speak out of turn here. Go ahead. Q Has the President been watching Britney Spears’s case? (Laughter.) THE PRESIDENT: The President has been a bit busy. But as a person with young children, I don’t have many places to go — — go ahead — when I’m not with all of you. (Laughter.)

Psaki did not express a position one way or the other, but hours after the briefing, a judge denied an earlier request by Spears to terminate her father from the conservatorship.

That ruling is not related to the court case that’s currently holding everyone’s — except the president’s? — attention, in which Spears delivered shocking video testimony recently.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com