White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered an explanation for the much-criticized lack of COVID-19 questions at President Joe Biden’s first formal press conference: because he and the administration have been so good about delivering information on the pandemic.

During Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, Psaki spoke at length with host Lawrence O’Donnell about a number of issues, including President Biden’s new goal of 200 million vaccinations in the administration’s first 100 days.

O’Donnell wrapped up the interview by asking about the press conference.

“We all watched you during the press conference, we know you’re anticipating the questions, we know you prepped for the questions,” O’Donnell said, and asked, “What question did you prep for that you were sitting there waiting for, and you did not get?”

“You know, I was surprised there wasn’t a question about gun legislation or gun safety earlier in the press conference, and also that there wasn’t more questions about Covid, given it is the number one issue that is on the minds of Americans,” Psaki replied. “The pandemic, what we’re doing to address it, how we can address it.”

She then offered that “Maybe it’s because we have the president out there, and we talk about it so much, but I was surprised there wasn’t more about that topic earlier in the press conference.”

President Biden did devote some of his brief opening remarks at the press conference to the coronavirus pandemic, and the White House Covid team holds press briefings about three times a week, which are attended virtually by more than 100 reporters each time on average.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

