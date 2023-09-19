Jen Psaki Gives Jamie Raskin Shot At Kamala Harris Clean Up — ‘How Do You Feel About VP Remaining On The Ticket?’

MSNBC host and former senior Biden aide Jen Psaki gave Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD) a shot at cleaning up his comments about Vice President Kamala Harris by asking him “How do you feel about the vice president remaining on the ticket?”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) set tongues wagging when she was asked that same question and, despite effusively praising VP Harris, would only say the choice is the president’s.

Raskin did a “hold my beer!” on Thursday’s edition of The Lead when he tap-danced his way around the same question and wound up considering the merits of a Jake Tapper vice-presidency.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, the host teed Raskin up to explain himself, which he did by explaining he was trying to avoid being drawn into a fight with Pelosi:

PSAKI: Before I let you go, Congressman, I wanted to ask about because you recently asked about Kamala Harris being on the ticket as the vice president. You’ve been such a supporter of the Biden-Harris agenda, and presidency and vice presidency. Are you confident in the ticket and how do you feel about the vice president remaining on the ticket? RASKIN: That — great. I feel excellent about that and there should be no confusion about it. I think someone was trying to get me to pick a fight with my friend, Nancy Pelosi, which I’m not going to do. We’re all behind the Biden-Harris administration which has delivered spectacular, remarkable victories — in $1.2 trillion in infrastructure of America, in Inflation Reduction Act, in dramatic reductions in health care costs for the American people, in the Medicare program, in real climate change advocacy, and defense against the nightmare of the climate change. So we’ve been making tremendous progress under Biden-Harris. And we’re all for the ticket and, you know, I know that, again, there seems to be an effort to say — well, if there’s chaos on the Republican side, there’s got to be chaos on the Democratic side. There’s not, and I think that Biden and Harris have done a remarkable job against all the political odds, as they face a rule or ruin faction within the Republican Party, which arrived at work this last week with just three goals — one, to shut down the government of the United States, two, to impeach the president of the United States, and three, to overthrow the speaker of the United States. So — PSAKI: Congressman — RASKIN: — it’s like Alfred Pennyworth said in “Batman”. Some — some men just like to burn everything down. PSAKI: Let — no way to end than on Batman. Congressman Jamie Raskin, always a pleasure. Thank you for always reminding us what’s important.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki.

