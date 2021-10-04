White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to deny on Monday that Hunter Biden actively held a 10 percent stake in a Chinese company.

Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson confronted Psaki during the daily White House press conference about the allegation that President Joe Biden’s son holds a 10 percent stake in the Shanghai-based Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Company (BHR) “The president said during the campaign that none of his family would have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” Robinson noted, asking if it would be “assuring to the American people” for the White House to confirm or deny Biden’s investment.

“I conveyed to you, and then I think I’m going to have to move on, you should talk to his representatives,” Psaki said. Robinson attempted to interject as Psaki countered, “There’s no reason to yell, I’m certainly not yelling. You should talk to his representatives. … He’s been working to wind that down. Beyond that, I think you should talk to his representatives.”

An attorney for the junior Biden, George Mesires, once said Biden would leave BHR by October 2019. However, Chinese business records indicate he established a limited liability corporation, Skaneateles, which is still a “sponsor/shareholder” with a $464,000 stake in the company.

Watch above via the White House.

