Jen Psaki Mocks NY Post Reporter’s Caitlyn Jenner Question: ‘Are You Working for Her?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about Caitlyn Jenner’s potential run for governor with a cutting quip, asking the reporter “Are you working for her?”

The reality TV star is reportedly mulling a run for governor of California, which prompted The New York Post‘s Steven Nelson to ask Psaki about the potential campaign at Wednesday’s briefing.

“According to a report yesterday in Axios, we may soon have a prominent transgender gubernatorial candidate,” Nelson said. “It would be a Republican, Caitlyn Jenner, in California. And I’m not asking…”

Psaki interrupted to ask “Are you announcing her run?”

“No, no. I’m just announcing an Axios report,” Nelson replied.

“Are you working for her?” a smiling Psaki cracked.

“I’m not,” Nelson said, then continued “But — and I’m not asking you to endorse anyone, but I was wondering if the White House welcomes this apparent LGBT milestone?”

“We certainly would welcome the freedom of any — any human participating in the democratic process to run for office, of course, and including, of course, transgender members of our society,” Psaki responded.

Nelson is incorrect, Ms. Jenner would not be the first “prominent transgender gubernatorial candidate” if she were to decide to run for governor of California.

In fact, Christine Hallquist, a Democrat, was the first transgender woman to win a major party nomination for governor. She won Vermont’s Democratic primary but lost to incumbent Republican Phil Scott in 2018.

Watch the clip above via The White House.

