White House press secretary Jen Psaki continued to criticize the pandemic leadership of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Psaki was asked by one reporter about a New York Post opinion piece saying the Biden administration’s “war” with DeSantis is about them “kneecapping a successful GOP governor.”

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on @nypost headline “Team Biden’s war on DeSantis is all about kneecapping a successful GOP governor”: “Our war is not on DeSantis, it’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap. He does not seem to want to participate in that effort …” pic.twitter.com/zZufH8Bgrm — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2021

“Our war is not on DeSantis, it’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap. And he does not seem to want to participate in that effort to kneecap the virus, hence our concern,” Psaki responded.

There was reporting this week that the federal government is sending hundreds of ventilators to Florida as covid-19 continues to surge in the state.

A Florida Department of Health spokesperson told the Washington Post the agency “helped make the request to the federal government.” When DeSantis was asked about the initial reporting, he said he was unaware of the reporting and added, “I’d have to check to see whether that’s true or not.”

Governor DeSantis said he is unaware of reporting that Florida hospitals requested 300 ventilators from U.S. Health and Human Services. Gov. says hospitals tell him they’re well stocked and prepped to deal with rising COVID cases and hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/XylVUlW6gA — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 10, 2021

When asked if the White House knows who made that request for ventilators, Psaki responded, “I saw the remarks and comments by the governor and representatives of the governor. I would note that as a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators.”

Psaki on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he was unaware of request for his state to receive 200 ventilators from the national stockpile: “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators.” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/zYwoP1eUHw — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2021

“I think the most important question here is why would you oppose receiving ventilators when you clearly need those in your state, given the percentage of hospitalizations that are occurring in Florida,” she added.

