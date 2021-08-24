White House press secretary Jen Psaki is pushing back at her critics over her comments about Americans not being “stranded” in Afghanistan.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Psaki said that “it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”

On Tuesday, Psaki clarified her comments on Twitter by referencing her full remarks at the briefing.

“Addl context on American citizens of what I said: “We are committed to bringing Americans, who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via e-mail, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home…,” she tweeted. “…we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home. And I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”

…we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home. And I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.” — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) August 24, 2021

During Tuesday’s Pentagon press briefing, spokesperson John Kirby declined to say how many Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan, saying that “the number literally changes almost by the hour.” The Pentagon said that the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline has not changed.

