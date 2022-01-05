White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back when Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked if it would also be fair to call this “a pandemic of the vaccinated” since breakthrough infections are occurring.

Psaki held a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, during which Heinrich asked several questions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several of Heinrich’s questions had to do with whether factors other than science were influencing recent changes to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Psaki flatly denied.

But Heinrich also challenged Psaki on the administration, and President Joe Biden in particular, messaging that stresses the risk to the unvaccinated.

“The president yesterday said this continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Heinrich said, referencing the president’s speech Tuesday on the state of the pandemic amid an Omicron-fueled surge in cases.

“Isn’t it also fair to say that it’s still also a pandemic of vaccinated, given the breakthrough cases that we’ve been seeing?” Heinrich asked.

“Well, Jackie, we also know that you are seven time… 17 times more likely to die of Covid if you’re not vaccinated, and 20 times more likely to be hospitalized,” Psaki said.

“So I think in terms of the impact, the dire impact on people across the country, we should be very clear about the impact of not getting vaccinated and the people who will be hurt, be hospitalized, and face the threat of death the most. And those are the people who are unvaccinated,” Psaki added.

The Biden administration spent months trying to persuade the hesitant and combat vaccine refusal by means other than mandates, but with the emergence of the Delta variant, the administration’s messaging turned sharply against the unvaccinated.

Since then, they have instituted several such mandates that are being challenged in court. Concurrently, the unvaccinated have increasingly tried to foster a sense of victimhood around their status.

