Jen Psaki Reacts to Trump Being Booed on Vaccines: ‘We Will Take Anyone Who Has a Big Platform’ Encouraging People to Get the Shot

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reacted Monday to former President Donald Trump getting booed by his own supporters for encouraging vaccinations.

During his Saturday rally in Alabama, Trump said, “I recommend take the vaccines. I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

As the booing started, the former president added, “That’s okay, that’s alright. You got your freedoms, but I happened to take the vaccine.”

Psaki was asked about that during Monday’s press briefing, and she said, “We will take anyone who has a big platform out there who wants to encourage people to get vaccinated doing it. That’s a good thing.”

“We understand that some of the people who are not yet vaccinated are not people who may have Biden-Harris stickers on their cars, and that’s okay,” Psaki added.

I think it’s just a recognition, as we are very clear-eyed about, that there are still people who are skeptical out there in the country, that there are still people who — whether because of misinformation or a range of factors — are not yet getting vaccinated, even though it could save their lives. It means we still have more work to do, and we are committed to doing exactly that.

You can watch Psaki’s comments above.

