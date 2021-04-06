Jen Psaki Refutes Peter Doocy’s Comparison of Colorado and Georgia Voting Laws Amid MLB Dust-up

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave a detailed rebuttal to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s claim that voting laws in Colorado, where Major League Baseball has moved its annual All-Star Game, are “very similar” to those in Georgia, the original site of the game.

Psaki has been getting peppered with questions about Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game in protest of Georgia voting restrictions after the president told an interviewer he would support such a move if that’s what the league decided.

The peppering continued at Tuesday afternoon’s daily briefing, as Doocy tried to impeach the All-Star Game’s new site, Denver, Colorado.

“Is the White House concerned that Major League baseball is moving their All-Star game to Colorado, where voting regulations are very similar to Georgia?” Doocy asked.

“Well, let me just refute the first point you made,” Psaki said, then proceeded with a series of bullet points for Doocy.

First, let me say, on Colorado. Colorado allows you to register on Election Day, Colorado has voting by mail where they send, to 100% of people in the state who are eligible, applications to vote by mail. 94% of people in Colorado voted by mail in the 2020 election. And they also allow for a range of materials to provide even if they vote on election Day for the limited number of people who vote on election day. I think it’s important to remember the context here. The Georgia legislation is built on a lie. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, Georgia’s top Republican election officials have acknowledged that repeatedly in interviews. And what there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color. So instead, what we’re seeing here, for politicians who didn’t like the outcome, they’re not changing their policies to win more votes, they’re changing the rules to exclude more voters. And we certainly see the circumstances as different. And ultimately, let me add one more thing, it’s up to Major League Baseball to determine where they’re holding their All-Star Game.

