Jen Psaki Rips Anti-Mask Anti-Vax Protesters Like Those Who Showed Up in DC This Weekend: ‘It’s Dangerous’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ripped anti-mask anti-vax protesters like the ones who rallied in D.C. this past weekend as “dangerous” obstacles to “saving American lives.”

At Monday’s press briefing, Ms. Psaki was asked about protesters who descended on Washington, D.C. over the weekend to demonstrate against mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

A reporter noted the protesters’ rhetoric — “talking about Nuremberg-style trials to, you know, hold Anthony Fauci to account, to go after the media for spreading lies” — and asked, “how the administration is going to respond to what appears to be a growing intensity and potential for violence in the anti-vax movement.”

“Well, we are well aware that there is a loud and vocal minority, empowered through social media and media platforms that proliferate disinformation, politicians who espouse conspiracy theories and fundraise off of opposition to public health. We know that” Psaki said.

“We also know that 87 percent of American adults have at least one shot. That’s the vast, vast majority. And over 210 million Americans are fully vaccinated,” she continued, adding that “our view is that it’s wrong, it’s dangerous, and it stands in the way of a coordinated effort to save more American lives.”

Asked if the administration is “losing the war” on messaging masking and vaccines, Psaki reiterated that “it’s a loud and vocal minority, but still dangerous, still problematic.”

She went on to say that “efforts that are dangerous and wrong by groups like this are problematic, as is the spread of misinformation on social media platforms, unfortunately out of the mouths of some prominent officials. All of that is problematic and harmful.

“But again, I think we should be mindful of the large percentage of people that have had one shot, 75 percent have had two shots. Obviously, our effort has been to get more people boosted, but if you’re starting the process, that’s a good sign,” Psaki said.

Watch above via NBC News.

